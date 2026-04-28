Sikkim showcases ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ vision amid divisive trends: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 28 said that Sikkim exemplifies the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ at a time when attempts are being made to divide the country along linguistic, regional and social lines.

Addressing the 50th Statehood Day celebrations of Sikkim at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of unity in diversity and commended the cultural performances presented during the event.

He noted that certain forces are attempting to create divisions based on language, regional identity and social hierarchy. In this context, he said Sikkim’s celebration offered a reflection of national unity. He praised the artists and choreographers for presenting a programme that captured the diversity and cohesion of the country.

Congratulating the performers, Modi said the occasion marked a historic milestone for the state and added that the cultural showcase amplified the significance of the celebrations. He urged media organisations to widely broadcast the event, citing its representation of India’s collective identity.

Referring to the broader national context, the Prime Minister said that despite efforts driven by political interests to promote linguistic chauvinism, regionalism and social divisions, Sikkim’s cultural display demonstrated a cohesive national vision.

Highlighting the natural and cultural attributes of the state, Modi described Sikkim as “Purv ka Garv” (the pride of the East). He referred to its landscape, biodiversity and spiritual environment, calling it an “orchid garden” with unique natural beauty and tranquility.

The Prime Minister also recalled his earlier inability to visit the state due to adverse weather conditions, noting that he had addressed a previous event virtually. He said the current visit fulfilled a long-standing desire to attend the celebrations in person.