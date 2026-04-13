Sikkim showcases environmental model to visiting Haryana University students

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Monday, April 13 interacted with students from Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology, who are currently on an academic tour of the state, and highlighted Sikkim’s ecological diversity and sustainability-driven development.

The students, accompanied by faculty members from the university’s geography department in Hisar, are on a week-long visit aimed at gaining field-based insights into geographical and environmental studies. The interaction took place at Lok Bhavan, according to an official statement.

During the session, students engaged with the governor on issues related to Sikkim’s geographical features, biodiversity, and cultural landscape. Mathur responded to their queries in detail, outlining the state’s environmental policies and community-led conservation efforts.

Referring to the Northeast as “Ashtalakshmi”, a term popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the governor described Sikkim as a key contributor to India’s natural and cultural heritage.

He also underlined the role of local communities in preserving ecological balance and maintaining traditional practices aligned with environmental sustainability. Mathur noted that respect for nature is embedded in the daily lives of the people of the state.

Highlighting state initiatives, the governor cited the ‘Mero Rukh Mero Santati’ programme, which encourages planting a tree to mark the birth of a child, as an example of community participation in conservation.

He further emphasised Sikkim’s reputation as a clean and environmentally conscious state, attributing it to sustained public awareness and government-led efforts to promote sustainable living.