Sikkim took center stage at the Ambassador’s Meet for the North East Investors Summit 2025, held on April 15 at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi. Representing the state, Minister for Commerce & Industries and Tourism & Civil Aviation, Tshering T. Bhutia, promoted Sikkim’s growing appeal as an investment destination, particularly in green and sustainable sectors.

The meet, organized by FICCI in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MoDONER), witnessed participation from over 40 countries and was graced by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other senior dignitaries. Discussions focused on high-potential sectors such as Organic Farming, Tourism, Renewable Energy, IT, and Health & Wellness—all priority areas under the forward-looking governance of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay.

Accompanied by Shri M. Ravikumar, Director (MSME), Minister Bhutia highlighted Sikkim’s investor-friendly environment, crediting the proactive policies of the state government for transforming Sikkim into a promising hub for sustainable investments. “Sikkim is rapidly emerging as a recognized green investment hub in the Northeast,” Bhutia remarked, noting the increasing international interest in the state’s offerings.

The Ambassador’s Meet set the stage for the North East Investors Summit 2025, scheduled for May in New Delhi, which is expected to further enhance Sikkim’s global partnerships and attract investments that contribute to inclusive and sustainable economic development across the region.