Sikkim showcases path to self-reliance during Union Minister’s visit

Sikkim is being held up as a model for self-reliance and sustainable development following a three-day visit by Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya. During her trip, the minister met with BJP workers, toured key locations, and inspected infrastructure projects across the state.

Minister Bambhaniya praised Sikkim’s achievements in organic farming, calling it “the first organic state in the country, setting an example of self-reliance in organic development.” She added, “Sikkim represents a beautiful combination of culture, nature, and peace,” highlighting the state’s potential to inspire similar initiatives nationwide.

In Pakyong district, the minister personally inspected National Highway 717, urging officials to expedite ongoing works. She also visited schools, the PSSC centre, Agedwadi, and the Kisan Jankar Jeevan Mission, emphasising local engagement and addressing public concerns during meetings at the Collector’s office. “We discussed all the questions and suggestions raised by the people in these areas,” she said.

Bambhaniya linked Sikkim’s progress to broader developments in the northeastern states, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on connectivity, infrastructure, and economic growth. Roads, railways, and digital networks, she said, have transformed the region into an emerging hub for trade and investment.

Highlighting India’s wider self-reliance efforts, she said, “If India is to become developed, it must be self-reliant. We must value indigenous goods, take pride in our heritage, and fulfill our responsibilities.” She noted the impact of national initiatives like Make in India, Startup India, and Skill India, which have spurred innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation. India now ranks as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, providing employment to over 17.8 million people.

Bambhaniya also cited India’s achievements in defence, science, and healthcare, pointing to examples such as Tejas fighter jets and indigenous vaccines during the COVID pandemic. She urged citizens to support domestic products, saying, “Every household has a role to play in strengthening the country.”

Closing her remarks, the minister emphasised collective responsibility, stating, “A self-reliant India is a national resolve. Every small step can bring significant change, making India stronger, empowered, and self-reliant. Let us all pledge here to contribute to building a self-reliant India—a nation that every citizen can be proud of.”