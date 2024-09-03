Sikkim's dedication to advancing its tourism sector was prominently featured at the North-Eastern and Eastern Tourism Ministers Conference held in Shillong. The event, led by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, gathered key regional leaders and senior officials to discuss strategies for enhancing tourism in the region.

Sikkim's delegation, headed by Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation Tshering Thendup Bhutia, included Principal Secretary CS Rao, Additional Director NT Bhutia, Deputy Director Prashant Pakhrin, and Media Consultant Laxmi Prasad Sharma. Their participation underscored Sikkim's proactive approach to developing its tourism industry.

During his address, Minister Bhutia emphasised Sikkim's strategic vision, guided by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), to position the state as a premier year-round destination. He highlighted efforts to ensure the equitable distribution of tourism benefits and to promote socio-economic development across the state.

Rao presented a detailed overview of Sikkim's tourism initiatives, including plans for iconic tourist centres, marketing strategies, investment opportunities, and enhancements in cleanliness and tourist safety. The presentation reflected Sikkim's commitment to upgrading its tourism infrastructure and promoting lesser-known destinations to attract more visitors.