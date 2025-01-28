The much-anticipated Nepali film Maitighar, produced by Rohit Adhikari under the banner of Rohit Adhikari Films, has officially unveiled its final cast lineup. In a surprising development, celebrated Sikkimese actress Shyamashree Sherpa has joined the project, replacing Dikila Sherpa, who exited the production.

The announcement, made by the producers on Sunday, marks a significant change in the film’s casting. Shyamashree Sherpa, known for her acclaimed performance in Tara: The Lost Star, brings her versatile talent to the ensemble. Producer Rohit Adhikari confirmed the update, stating, “We have finalized the agreement with Shyamashree. Dikila will not be part of the film.”

Shyamashree’s inclusion has heightened expectations for Maitighar. The actress, who gained recognition for her role in Tara: The Lost Star, has a diverse portfolio, including Indian web series, advertisements, and music videos. Tara: The Lost Star was notably selected for the Cannes Film Festival market in India last year and is expected to release in Nepal soon.

In addition to Shyamashree Sherpa, the film boasts an impressive lineup of established actors. The cast includes popular names like Prakash Saput, Dhiraj Magar, Kedar Ghimire, Upasana Singh Thakuri, Buddhi Tamang, Mao Tse Gurung, and Shishir Bangdel. Their involvement promises a blend of seasoned performances and fresh energy, setting the stage for a memorable cinematic experience.

Creative Team Behind Maitighar

The directorial reins of Maitighar are held by Milan Tamang, while Rabin Sherchan and Dhiraj Tamang are producing the film. The storyline, crafted by Chandrakumar Dong, is expected to deliver a compelling narrative. Supporting the production are Ishwar Shrestha and Neeraj Katuwal as executive producers.

Filming for Maitighar is scheduled to commence by the end of March. With the cast and crew now finalized, the production team is gearing up for what promises to be a landmark film in Nepali cinema.