The Convenor of the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC), Tseten Tashi Bhutia, has issued an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang and an appeal to the Bhutia-Lepcha (BL) community urging them to stand up for their constitutional rights. He expressed deep concerns over what he described as the gradual erosion of Article 371F protections and the complacency of the community in addressing these critical issues.

In his appeal, Bhutia called upon the Bhutia-Lepcha people to speak up against the dilution of their constitutional safeguards. He emphasized that the silence of the community today would have long-term consequences, potentially leading to the loss of their hard-earned rights. He criticized those who remain indifferent due to personal ambition, ignorance, or fear, warning that history would not forgive such inaction. He also reminded the elected BL representatives that they are answerable to their people and not just their political parties. If they cannot protect the interests of their community, he suggested that they step aside for leaders who will.

Tseten Tashi Bhutia's open letter to the Chief Minister highlighted key resolutions passed by SIBLAC, calling for immediate government action. Among the major issues raised was the implementation of high-security holographic papers and digitization of important identification documents, such as the Sikkim Subject Certificate (SSC) and the Certificate of Identification (COI). He argued that these measures would prevent misuse and uphold the sanctity of these documents, as directed by the Hon’ble High Court of Sikkim.

Another major concern addressed in the letter was the reduction of reserved seats for the Bhutia-Lepcha community in Panchayati Raj Institutions. Bhutia strongly opposed the 2018 amendment that reduced BL reservation in Zilla and Gram Panchayats to a mere 8%, despite Article 371F guaranteeing 50% reservation for the community. He demanded an immediate rollback of this policy, calling it unconstitutional and unfair. He also held the current Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government responsible for continuing the anti-reservation policy introduced by the previous SDF government.

Bhutia further urged the withdrawal of Notification No. 12/Home/2018, which he claimed violated the old land laws of Sikkim. He accused the government of allowing non-locals to register land in the state, which went against the interests of indigenous communities. He criticized both the SDF and SKM governments for failing to address this issue, despite objections from individuals, NGOs, and social organizations. He also called for the urgent implementation of the Ms. Sarala Committee Report, which recommended the nullification of illegal land registration policies.

Expressing disappointment with the current SKM government, Bhutia reminded the Chief Minister that SIBLAC had played a key role in bringing SKM to power in 2019, with the expectation that the government would protect Sikkim's identity and constitutional rights. However, he lamented that many of the past government's wrongs had not been rectified. Despite this, he maintained hope that Chief Minister P.S. Tamang would take positive steps in addressing these concerns.

Bhutia made a strong appeal for justice, fairness and respect for the unique identity of Sikkim. He warned that peace cannot exist without justice, and justice cannot exist without fairness. He urged the Bhutia-Lepcha community to unite and take collective action before it was too late and said that protecting Sikkim was essential for protecting India as well.