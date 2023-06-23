Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee ( SIBLAC) convenor, Tseten Tashi Bhutia, submitted a memorandum over the dispute of Gurudongmar Lake to Sikkim Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan on June 23.

In the memorandum, Bhutia said that the dispute has been unnecessarily raked up by Guru Singh Sabha, a Gurudwara based in Siliguri, West Bengal and they have even filed a writ before the Sikkim High Court.

The dispute revolves around "Holy Gurudongma Tso (Lake)" which was blessed by Guru Padmasambhava alias Guru Rinpoche an 8th-century Indian Buddhist master and founder of Tibetan Buddhism who had visited, meditated, and preached beside the said lake in the 8th Century.

''It is a Buddhist religious deity considered secret by the Buddhists throughout the world which is about 5 kilometres to the south of the Chinese border and hence the presence of the Indian Army in large numbers. The "Chogyal" and subsequently the Government of Sikkim in recognition of the above vide Notification No. 70/Home/2001 dated 20.09.2001 notified it as one of the sacred Buddhist lakes,'' it the memorandum said.

It further said that a Buddhist place of worship/shangphur (hut for lighting butter lamps, burning incense, and offering prayers) at Gurudongmar considered holy by the Buddhists was illegally taken over by the Indian Army, in particular Major General PPS Bindra, VSM, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 17 Mountain Division, C/o APO along with his subordinates through intimidation and threat in contravention of the Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

''As the local populace were simple, peace-loving and before the might of Indian Army armed with GUNS they had no choice but to be silent spectators when Major General PPS Bindra, GOC, 17 Mountain Division along with his subordinates converted this Buddhist religious structure into a makeshift Gurudwara. The Forest Department of Sikkim had also issued a letter dated 24.02.1998 to GOC, 17 Mountain Division bringing to his notice the contravention of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 after which the dispute was settled peacefully, and the Holy site handed over to the Buddhist Community living in the region,'' it added.

''However, the said issue was recently reignited. This uncalled writ has spread a feeling of ill will among the local Buddhist people who till now were very tolerant and open-minded towards other religions in the state,'' it added.

Bhutia further informed Governor that this dispute has already taken a religious and communal overtone and could be a threat to the peaceful existence among all religious communities in the state.

He requested the intervention of the Governor in the matter in order to save the interest of Buddha Dharma in this Himalayan region.

He said that the Buddhist community in Sikkim and all of the Trans Himalayan area are deeply hurt by the statement of Guru Singh Sabha, raising doubt on the existence and life of Guru Padmasambhava who is the patron saint of all Trans Himalayan region Buddhist community and also of Nepal, Bhutan, and Tibet.

''The Indian army is a secular organization and does not profess or support any particular religion, though they have built shrines in various places in the country to boost the morale of the troops. In a similar fashion the army has set up a temporary shrine near Guru Dongmar Lake in 1997 under Major General SS Bindra having destroyed the Buddhist shrine and/or converted the Buddhist Shrine,'' the memorandum added.

As per Bhutia, in the year 1998, the Government took note of the army activities, and due to the outcry of the public regarding this issue a high-level committee was formed to look into the matter.

''The committee submitted its report where they expressed that the construction violated Forest Conservation Act and suggested that the structure be removed, further desecration of the site be stopped and status as per Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 be maintained. As per the report of the committee, a letter was written to the army, after which a meeting between GOC and Chief Secretary was held in April 1998. The GOC Maj General Dubey stated that they have no objection to taking over the structure and handing it to the Forest department for dismantling. On 12.12.2000 the Commanding Officer in charge of the Gurudongmar area handed over the dharma Sthal in the presence of Ministers of Power and Tourism, Deputy Speaker, Panchayat Adhyaksha and Deputy Adhyaksha North district and representatives of Lachen monastery and local people. The general had also assured that no Sikh regiment would be posted in the disputed area,'' the memorandum informed.

It further said that there is no historical evidence to suggest that Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, ever visited Sikkim. In fact, the Sikh tradition holds that Guru Nanak spent much of his life travelling throughout India and other parts of South Asia, but there is no mention of him visiting Sikkim.

''While there are many legends and stories about Guru Nanak's travels and teachings, it is important to rely on historical evidence rather than mere hearsay or unverified claims. Therefore, it is safe to say that there is no credible evidence to support the idea that Guru Nanak ever visited Sikkim. The present petitioners who are creating this controversy and projecting themselves as protectors of the Sikh faith are disrespecting the founder by falsifying his life history and stroking up communal and religious disharmony in the state and country,'' it added.

''In view of the above facts, I would be very thankful if Your Excellency could intervene and end the controversy before it turns into a bigger problem which could harm the national integrity and religious harmony,'' Bhutia urged.