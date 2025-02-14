The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is undertaking multiple efforts to upgrade NH-10 in order to facilitate smooth traffic movement between Sikkim and Siliguri.

Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Government has taken up various works for upgradation of NH-10 to ease the traffic movement from Siliguri to Gangtok.”

The Union minister was giving a written reply in the Lok Sabha on February 13 following questions raised by Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba.

The Sikkim Lok Sabha MP had wanted the Centre to share with the people of Sikkim about its plans to upgrade NH-10, the principal route connecting Sikkim with Siliguri and beyond.

In his response, the Union Minister outlined five major initiatives currently underway to strengthen and expand NH-10.

The works are:

1. 4/6 laning work from Balason Bridge (Siliguri) to Sevoke Army Cantonment

2. Detailed Project Report (DPR) for 4-laning of stretch from Sevoke Army Cantonment to Coronation Bridge (Sevoke)

3. Project Management Consultancy for widening to 2-lane with construction of paved shoulders from Sevoke to Rangpo

4. Preparation of DPR for widening to 2-alne with construction of paved shoulders from Rangpo to Ranipool

5. Performance Based Maintenance Contract from Ranipool to Gangtok.

NHIDCL, a Central undertaking, is responsible for maintaining and upgrading the entire NH-10 from Sevoke to Gangtok.

The Sikkim Lok Sabha expressed his gratitude to the Union Government and the Road Transport & Highways Ministry for prioritizing road connectivity requirement of Sikkim and its people. He attributed the attention given to Sikkim’s connectivity need by the Union government to strong relationship established by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay with the Central leadership.

“We are grateful to the Union Government for taking measures to strengthen and upgrade NH-10 as road connectivity is fundamental for our State’s development and progress. We are confident that these works, upon completion, will hugely benefit our State, particularly in tourism sector and infrastructural development,” said Indra Hang Subba.