The Singtam Nagar Panchayat, on June 7, hosted a vibrant celebration to mark World Food Safety Day, organised by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Sikkim. The event, themed "Food Safety: Preparing for the Unexpected," witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including Deputy Mayor of Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) Tshering Palden Bhutia as the Chief Guest.

In attendance were Councillors from Upper MG Marg, Lower MG Marg, and Singtam Nagar Panchayat, along with dignitaries such as the Food Safety Commissioner cum Secretary Health & Family Welfare Department, DMS District Hospital Singtam, Municipal Executive Officers (MEOs) from Mangan and Gyalshing Nagar Panchayats, Principal of Singtam Senior Secondary School, SHO Singtam Police Station, and representatives from pharmaceutical companies like Alkem, Intas, and Macleods.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Dr Shilpa Sunwar, Food Safety Officer, followed by a keynote address delivered by N Thapa, Additional Director of FDA. The Chief Guest, accompanied by the Food Safety Commissioner cum Secretary Health & Family Welfare Department, handed over certificates for Clean Street Food Hub to respective Councillors of MG Marg Gangtok and Clean Fruit & Vegetable Market certificates to MEOs of various market complexes.

In a significant move, the Chief Guest and the Food Safety Commissioner cum Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare Department launched an ideal clothing line for Food Business Operators (FBOs), comprising aprons, headgear, and gloves. These kits were distributed to FBOs in Gangtok and displayed on stage.

During her address, Deputy Mayor Tshering Palden Bhutia emphasized the importance of hygiene and food safety in daily life, appreciating the department's efforts to ensure safe, healthy, and sustainable food for the public.

Dr AB Karki, Food Safety Commissioner cum Secretary Health & Family Welfare Department, urged everyone to actively participate in safeguarding the state's food safety ecosystem. He informed FBOs that the issued food safety advisory should be strictly adhered to, failing which enforcement action would be taken as per the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006. The Secretary also initiated a food safety pledge, which was taken by all guests and participants.

In the latter half of the programme, a team led by the Food Safety Commissioner cum Secretary Health & Family Welfare Department conducted inspections of various food business premises. Additional Directors, FDA, Food Safety Officers, Technical Officers, and staff from the State Food Testing Laboratory, along with the mobile food testing van "Food Safety on Wheels," assessed hygiene and sanitation aspects. On-the-spot testing of cooking oils and fruit samples for artificial ripening was also carried out, with FBOs strongly advised to adhere to the guidelines outlined in Schedule 4 of the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006.