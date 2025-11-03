Sikkim: Singtam resident duped of Rs 6.36 lakh in investment scam through fake Telegram account

A resident of Singtam, Sikkim, has reportedly fallen victim to a cyber investment scam, losing a total of Rs 6,36,445 over a period of more than two months.

According to reports, the incident took place between June 27 and September 3, when the victim was lured into investing money through a Telegram account falsely claiming to represent a legitimate company. The fraudster allegedly convinced the individual to transfer funds via Google Pay to multiple bank accounts under the pretext of receiving high returns on investment.

The victim was later coerced to pay an additional Rs 1 lakh with the false promise of recovering the lost amount. Realizing he had been duped, the victim subsequently lodged a formal complaint with the authorities, prompting the initiation of an official investigation into the case.

This incident adds to the growing list of cyber frauds being reported across Sikkim in recent months, raising serious concerns about the surge in online financial scams. Law enforcement agencies have once again urged citizens to exercise caution, verify the authenticity of online investment platforms, and avoid sharing personal or financial details with unverified sources.

Authorities have also reiterated the importance of reporting suspicious online activity at the earliest to help curb the spread of such fraudulent schemes targeting unsuspecting users.