A total of six individuals were successfully evacuated by a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after a landslide occurred at an under-construction work site of the DC Office at Pakyong on the night of May 16.

A sudden landslide which occurred at the work site on the afternoon of May 16, took under it 6 people, endangering their lives under the debris.

A prompt response by the Pakyong regional centre of the NDRF team was successful in evacuating six individuals.



No casualties have been reported so far.

In the previous month, a critical road linking Chungthang to Mangan, passing through Toong Naga, was blocked near Theng Tunnel due to a landslide.

This unfortunate event came as North Sikkim continued to grapple with the aftermath of a devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) that occurred on the intervening night of October 3 and 4, 2023.

The landslide disrupted essential transportation routes in the region, causing inconvenience to residents and travelers alike.

Notably, the road was closed for an extended period following the GLOF incident, and its restoration was achieved with considerable effort.

