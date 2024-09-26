Mazitar, a town in the typically cool Himalayan state of Sikkim, experienced an unprecedented heatwave on September 25 as temperatures soared to 34 degrees Celsius. This dramatic spike has caught the attention of meteorologists and locals alike, raising concerns about climate patterns in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that such high temperatures are extremely unusual for Sikkim, a state generally known for its moderate climate.

While Mazitar bore the brunt of the heat, other parts of Sikkim also reported higher-than-average temperatures. Gyalsing recorded a maximum of 30.2°C, well above its typical range.

The state capital, Gangtok, experienced milder conditions with a high of 20.5°C and a low of 17.3°C.