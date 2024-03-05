Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on March 5 inaugurated the Meditation Centre-cum-Manav Dharma Mandir at Namcheybong, Pakyong. The occasion was graced by the presence of H.H Shri Satpal Ji Maharaj.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reminisced about the journey of the Meditation Centre stating its transformation from a half-completed ashram to a beacon of peace and spirituality. He highlighted the government's commitment to completing unfinished projects and reiterated that the center was built for the people, not personal gain.

"We, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, have undertaken the task of fulfilling the promises made to the people," said Chief Minister Tamang.

The Meditation Centre-cum-Manav Dharma Mandir, now fully realized, stands as a testament to the government's efforts and commitment to spiritual welfare. Chief Minister Tamang expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to inaugurate such a significant establishment, stating the importance of inner peace and spiritual enlightenment in today's fast-paced world.