Ganesh Rai, Chief Coordinator of the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim, criticized the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government for its inadequate response to the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) disaster. Addressing a press conference today, Rai expressed disappointment over the lack of provisions in the recent budget to address the extensive damage caused by the disaster.

Rai pointed out that despite the severity of the GLOF and cloud burst disasters, the SKM government’s budget failed to include any specific schemes for disaster recovery and infrastructure repair. “This was their first budget post-disaster,” Rai said. “Yet, there is nothing in the budget to address the destruction of roads and villages or the rebuilding of affected properties.”

He criticized the government for only mentioning the allocation of Rs 3,600 crore for relief funds from the Centre, without outlining a concrete plan for distribution and restoration. Rai highlighted that while the Centre allocated Rs 235 crore for relief efforts, the SKM administration had yet to utilize these funds effectively. He also noted that significant amounts were raised through the Chief Minister’s relief fund but were not used for restoration efforts, which could have mitigated the losses experienced during the current monsoon season.

Rai condemned the SKM government and Chief Minister for their perceived lack of seriousness towards Sikkim’s progress and the well-being of its residents. He said that no specific allocations or relief measures were mentioned in the Union Budget for Sikkim's disaster recovery.