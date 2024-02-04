In a message on the 12th Foundation Day of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party, President and Chief Minister expressed gratitude and outlined the party's remarkable achievements, commitment to democracy and dedication to the welfare of the people.

Addressing the citizens of Sikkim, the President stated the collective achievements of the party highlighting the challenges overcome, progress made and the ongoing commitment to a brighter future for the state. The message called for unity, dedication and a continued collective spirit in pursuing shared goals.

The President reaffirmed the party's commitment to democracy, inclusivity and progress, urging members to rededicate themselves to serving fellow citizens and advancing the well-being of Sikkim. The message outlined various welfare schemes and initiatives focusing on senior citizens, patients, vulnerable groups, women empowerment and support for students and those in need.

Key initiatives such as 'Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana,' 'Sikkim Urban Garib Awas Yojana,' and the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Scheme were highlighted showcasing the party's commitment to providing housing solutions, healthcare support and financial aid for medical procedures. The President also commended efforts to empower the youth economically through schemes like 'One Family One Entrepreneurship.'

The commitment to education was underlined by sponsoring seats for MBBS students, supporting higher studies and encouraging local scholars through fellowship schemes. In sports, infrastructure projects like the Bhaichung Stadium and talent development academies were completed along with efforts to enhance tourism through various projects.

Acknowledging exemplary contributions, the President announced instituted awards for filial affection, dedication, cleanliness and outstanding sportspersons. Expressing gratitude to the Central Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Governor of Sikkim Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Prem Singh Tamang also thanked party workers, citizens, governmental bodies and NGOs for their support.