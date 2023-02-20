The ruling party of Sikkim, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), organized a thanks-giving program to honor the state's Chief Minister, PS Tamang. The event was held in Singtam in the wake of the verdict of the Supreme Court in the recent review petition, with the main contention being that the SKM party has permanently cleansed the stain of the foreigner and immigrant tag for the Sikkimese Nepali.

During the gathering, Chief Minister Tamang addressed the crowd, proudly asserting that his party had achieved what the previous 25-year-long Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party had failed to do in their time in power. Tamang said that the SKM party had been able to remove the Nepali Immigrant or Foreigner tag in just 27 days, while the SDF party had remained in power for 25 years and done nothing.

The Chief Minister went on to criticize the SDF party for using the Nepali Immigrant issue as a ladder to government and for their failed promises to remove the immigrant tag. Tamang also accused former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling of using old techniques to play politics in the digital era and suggested that he should adapt to the times.

Tamang thanked the people of Sikkim, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, and the government of Sikkim for their support. He gave credit for the historic rectification to all Sikkimese people who trusted and voted for the SKM party.

The event was attended by a large number of people, with a bike rally of almost 2000 bikes along the 20-km stretch from Singtam to Rangpo, organized by the Youth Wing of the SKM.

With the historic verdict, not only Sikkim but the entire Nepali community has raised their heads which were put down by the earlier judgment. The event saw the SKM party celebrate its victory over the Nepali Immigrant Tag, permanently cleansing the stain of foreigner and immigrant tags for the Sikkimese Nepali.