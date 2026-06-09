Sikkim: SKM Chalak Wing, Sarathi Welfare Board condemn alleged assault on driver at Lachung Zero Point

The State-Level Chalak Wing of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Sarathi Welfare Board have strongly condemned an incident at Lachung Zero Point in North Sikkim, where a Chalak Guruji was allegedly physically assaulted by personnel of the Indian Army.

According to a statement issued by the organisations, the incident occurred earlier in the day and has since been widely circulated across social media platforms, drawing public attention and concern.

The organisations stated that such incidents have the potential to create fear and insecurity among members of the public. They highlighted the important role played by Sikkim's drivers, who are referred to as "Sarathi"—a term signifying a friend and guide who helps people reach their destinations safely.

While expressing concern over the incident, the SKM Chalak Wing and the Sarathi Welfare Board reiterated their respect for the Indian Army, describing it as an institution known for its discipline, professionalism and sacrifice in service to the nation.

The organisations said they have full faith in the law-and-order system and urged the concerned civil authorities and Army officials to conduct a fair, transparent and immediate inquiry into the matter. They also called for appropriate action to ensure justice.

State Chalak Coordinator Shri Dichen Bhutia has already reached the location and is reviewing the situation in coordination with the Station House Officer (SHO), Shri Tilak Chettri, and other concerned officials.

The organisations expressed hope that prompt and impartial action would be taken to address the matter, uphold public confidence and prevent the recurrence of similar incidents in the future.