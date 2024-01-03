The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party convened its 19th edition of the Legislators' meeting at Mintokgang, the official residence of Chief Minister.

Chaired by Party President cum CM Prem Singh Tamang, the meeting saw the presence of Speaker Arun Upreti, Cabinet Ministers, MLA, Advisors to CM, Political Secretary to CM, and Press Secretary to CM.

Commencing with the offering of Khada to Party President cum CM by Kunga Nima Lepcha (Minister cum SKM Acting President), who assigned the task of ‘Sabha Adhyaksha’. The welcome address was delivered by Political Secretary Jacob Khaling. Subsequently, Secretary General Arun Upreti invited members to share their suggestions and grievances within a prescribed time of 5 minutes. Each member presented various suggestions to strengthen party activities, attentively heard by the Party President.

In his address, Party President cum CM Prem Singh Tamang urged all members to dedicate maximum time to party activities. He encouraged legislators to engage in continued discussions and meetings with various party bodies like CLC, BLC, and WLC, in addition to routine visits to respective party offices to address public issues. CM informed the house that government benefits would be distributed phase-wise across all districts this month. He emphasized the importance of avoiding false rumors spread by the opposition and stressed the need for strong teamwork for the upcoming elections.

The Party President approved a series of constituency-wise public meetings to highlight SKM’s achievements. He briefed about the regularization of various employees, recent promotions, implementation of OROP.

CM announced that the SKM party would enter full election mode, calling on every worker to dedicate themselves fully to the party.