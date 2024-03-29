Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has taken action against one of its members, Khushendra Sharma, for engaging in activities deemed detrimental to the party's interests.

In an official announcement made on March 25, 2024, the party President ratified the decision to expel Sharma, who hails from Bermiok Berthang in the Geyzing Bermiok Constituency. His post of District level, Coordinator and primary membership shall stand as null and void from the party.

According to the notification issued to all party executives, Sharma's expulsion from SKM is effective immediately from the position of District level Coordinator within the party.