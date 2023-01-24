An emergency meeting of SKM frontal organization and CLC executives was held at Rangpoo guest house. The meeting was chaired by Party's Secretary General cum Speaker Arun Upreti and was attended by Hon'ble Minister cum VP Incharge (Youth wing) Sanjeet Kharel , Political Secretary to HCM Jacob Khaling, Vice President (Incharge West) D.B.Gurung , Press Secretary to CM Bikash Basnet, Vice President (Incharge, Frontal Organization) Lalit Sharma , Advisors , Chairmen, Chairpersons , OSDs , heads of various frontal organizations , CLC representatives , District executives and party workers.

The meeting strongly opposed SDF's politics of violence and strongly condemned Poklok-Kamrang incident that occured on january 23.

The meeting stressed that SDF has lost its political presence and in order to get public attention SDF has started political violence.

This should be condemned by all sections of society. SKM always advocates for maintaining peace and tranquility of the state, therefore such political violence will never be accepted.

Jacob Khaling presented his opening note where he briefed about the agenda of the meeting. He stated that now onwards SKM will move towards election mode, also stated that the party President has directed every Karyakartas should give their maximum time for party related activities.

He said that whenever Pawan Chamling gets active in politics, Sikkim's peace and tranquility is distributed. Once again Chamling and his team started the act of violence to come back to power but this time the people should not let him fulfill his aspirations.

In his address Arun Upreti welcomed everyone in the meeting. He expressed that upcoming Foundation Day shall be celebrated at the Constituency Level, which had been decided during the legislatures meeting held yesterday at Mintokgang under the Chairmanship of CM PS Golay.

He also briefed that from 1st February 2023 to 1st March 2023, all CLC body shall organize a month-long Ghar Dailo Abhiyan where our Karyakartas have been directed to visit each and every households to collect public grievances.

Also, Karyakartas should massively publicize various developmental works initiated by the SKM Government under the pragmatic leadership of CM PS Golay. Ghar Dailo Abhiyan shall be concluded with Maha JanSabha to be held at Rangpo on 2nd March, 2023. He appeals to everyone to work in unity taking ahead with the inclusive political ideology of CM PS Golay.