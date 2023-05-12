The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) lashed out at Hamro Sikkim Party chief Bhaichung Bhutia amid several allegations against the ruling party.

In a press release, the SKM said that Bhaichung Bhutia should not misuse the title of Padma Shri to gain political mileage.

Further, the SKM alleged that Bhaichung Bhutia's statement comparing the People’s Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) with Bar dancers is undignified, unparliamentary and unacceptable and thus cannot be justified in any manner.

Bhaichung Bhutia therefore cannot escape or doge criticism by calling himself a Padma Shri Awardee, a celebrity or a son of the soil.

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"We as Sikkimeese people are very much aware of his love and commitment towards the state and its people. It is with certainty that we say, Bhaichung Bhutia may be a former football champion but politically we the Sikkimeese people have rejected his leadership several times and do not have the mandate to represent Sikkim and its people in any way," said the SKM release.

Hamrro Sikkim Party in its press release has levelled various unfounded allegations against SKM, which will be countered accordingly, claims SKM.

"Firstly, HSP says that the burning of Bhaichung Bhutia’s effigy was disrespectful to Sikkim and its people. Well, the burning of effigy by the residents of Namchi, was against his politically motivated statement and that members of political parties including the SDF and HSP were involved in it as stated by the police report and that the SKM party cannot be blamed for it. Like Bhaichung Bhutia has the right to criticize the govt, similarly the people of Sikkim too have the equal right to criticize Bhaichung Bhutia against his anti-people statement.

Second, Bhaichung Bhutia also says that when he was contesting the AIFF elections the SKM government conspired against him. In the said elections Bhaichung Bhutia had secured only a single vote for himself which itself shows how unpopular he was amongst football federations in the nation and cannot blame SKM for it. To date, Bhaichung Bhutia has contested various elections but never has won any, so it is cowardice to blame someone else for his loss.

Thirdly, Bhutia blames the SKM govt for giving NoC to the Supreme Court and says it was because of the NoC that the Sikkimeese people were branded as foreigners when the fact is that it was the SKM government who filed the review petition and once and for all, removed the tag of immigrants/foreigners from the Sikkimese people," said the release

The SKM said that Bhaichung Bhutia should not misuse the title of Padma Shree and hide under its veil as the award was given to him as a footballer and has nothing to do with politics, where he has been rejected not once but many times by the people of Sikkim.