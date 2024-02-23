The residents of the Kabi Lungchuk constituency under Mangan District today convened a meeting at Ramthang Busty at the residence of Karma Choter Lepcha.

They expressed their unanimous support for Lepcha as the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party's candidate for the upcoming election.

During the meeting, the public affirmed Lepcha's credibility and authenticity, recognizing him as a dedicated candidate who will serve the people effectively. Attendees at the gathering adorned him with garlands and extended their best wishes.



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Lepcha presently holds the position of General Manager at SKPPL Company, boasting a background in Civil Engineering with an M.Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT DELHI), coupled with two decades of corporate experience.