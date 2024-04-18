Lobzang Bhutia, the Vice President of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, has tendered his resignation from both his position and the primary membership of the party. Bhutia's resignation comes as a significant development in Sikkim's political landscape, particularly given his prominent role within the SKM.

Bhutia's decision to resign from the SKM comes alongside his announcement of joining the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party. This move marks a notable shift in allegiance, as Bhutia transitions from one major political party to another in the state.

The resignation letter submitted by Lobzang Bhutia, addressed to the concerned authorities, states his intention clearly. "I, Lobzang Bhutia, CEC Vice President and resident of Rabongla, would like to tender my resignation from the post and primary membership of the party," the letter reads.

Notably, Lobzang Bhutia was the SKM's candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Barfung constituency, indicating his active involvement and influence within the party. His decision to step down from such a prominent position within the SKM signals a significant shift in the state's political dynamics.

Bhutia's move to join the SDF adds a new dimension to the political landscape of Sikkim, particularly as the state gears up for future elections and political maneuvers. His decision may have implications for both the SKM and the SDF, as well as broader ramifications for the political scenario in Sikkim.

The reasons behind Lobzang Bhutia's resignation from the SKM and his subsequent decision to join the SDF remain undisclosed. However, his departure from the SKM leadership is likely to be felt within the party, as well as among supporters and observers of Sikkim's political affairs.