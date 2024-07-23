Under the leadership of Sikkim's Chief Minister and SKM President Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), SKM representatives Bikash Basnet and Yougan Tamang participated in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) media cell coordination meeting at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

The meeting, presided over by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, included notable attendees such as Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Shri Rajeev Ranjan Singh, MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP National Media Incharge Anil Baluni, Dr. Sanjay Mayukh, spokesperson Shri Sambit Patra, Shri Rajeev Pratap Rudy, and MP Shri Raju Bista. The assembly brought together spokespersons and representatives from various NDA alliance parties.

Also read: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang lauds Budget 2024 for Vital GLOF relief support

The primary focus of the meeting was to discuss the recently presented Union Budget 2024-25, addressing queries from the NDA alliance members.

Representing Chief Minister Tamang, the SKM delegates expressed their gratitude to the Finance Minister for the central assistance allocated to Sikkim in the aftermath of the Teesta floods disaster. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman for the comprehensive budget, appreciating the special recognition given to Sikkim during the budget announcement.