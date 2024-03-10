In a bid to connect with the people of Sikkim and receive support ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) organized Jan Bharosha Sankalp Yatra car rally spanning across Pakyong and Gangtok districts on March 10 and March 11.

Arun Upreti, the party's Secretary-General spearheading the rally spoke about the inclusive vision of the SKM, reiterating their commitment to the welfare and development of Sikkim. He stated the paramount importance of unity and harmony asserting that the party harbors no animosity towards any individual or political faction.

The rally started from Adampool and ended at Whitehall covering various places like Gangtok, Bojoghari, District Court, Ban Jhakri Falls, Ranka, Rumtek, Sang Khamdong, Singtam Ranipool and Bhushuk.

"The essence of our rally is to engrain in the minds of the people that we stand as one, united for the progress of Sikkim. Our goal is clear – to lead the state towards prosperity and development," Upreti said.

Asserting the confidence of a sweeping victory in the forthcoming elections, Upreti exuded certainty that the SKM would secure all 32 seats in the assembly. "This election is a mere formality. The people of Sikkim are firmly behind the SKM and we are poised to triumph in all constituencies," he said.

Urging the citizens of Sikkim to join the rally, Upreti extended a message of peace and cooperation. He implored party members to adhere to guidelines, ensuring the peaceful conduct of the rally without causing disruption to the public or vehicular traffic.

"This rally transcends six districts of Sikkim symbolizing our commitment to every corner of the state," Upreti remarked.