The 16th edition of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party's legislature meeting was held at Mintokgang, the official residence of the Chief Minister of Sikkim.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister cum Party President Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) and attended by Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, MP(Lok Sabha), Advisors to CM, Political Secretary to CM and Press Secretary to HCM.

The meeting started with the offering of Khada to HCM by Hon'ble Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha followed by the welcome address by the Speaker Arun Upreti.

The meeting unanimously adopted and passed the resolution of thanks, acknowledging the Supreme Court of India’s instantaneous hearing of the review petitions submitted by the Government of India and the Government of Sikkim praying for the removal of the ‘foreigners’ tag attributed to the Sikkimese-Nepali community in its judgment of 13th January, 2023-WP(C) No 59/2013 and the dropping of the same from the observation thereof.

This resolution acknowledges the support and efforts of Sikkimay Janata without whom achieving it would have been impossible. The resolution also acknowledges the gratitude owed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Union Home Minister Amit Shah Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju , and the Union Government for acting promptly and proactively upon hearing the prayers from the state government, and without whose generous support the issue would not have been resolved instantaneously. The resolution duly acknowledges the contributions made by the legal team engaged in the case and the contributions of all the social organizations.

The resolution was moved by Hon'ble Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha, seconded by Hon'ble Minister B.S.Panth and the same was signed by the members present in the house.

During the meeting, Additional Advocate General Dr. Doma T. Bhutia briefly informed the house about the above-mentioned case. She explained that due to the seriousness and constant monitoring of CM PS Golay, this historic judgment was pronounced by the Supreme Court of India, setting a benchmark for safeguarding Sikkim and its people.

CM informed the house that the resignation of Dr. MK Sharma was received this morning via Indiapost has been accepted and forwarded to the Chief Secretary for official formalities.

During the meeting, notification regarding the analysis of the implementation of ILP was also briefly discussed, where CM highlighted the key points assigned to said committee. Also, a separate committee has been assembled to examine the government and private websites operating within the state to ensure that any content posted on the said websites does not disturb peace, harmony, and tranquility was also briefly outlined by CM P.S Golay. The meeting also decided to constitute a working group for scientific writing of the history of Sikkim and its rational presentation and interpretation.

The meeting also discussed various points about the party and its future strategies. Also, the meeting stressed the ongoing Ghar Dailo Abhiyan which needs to be intensified and will conclude on 3rd March 2023 with a massive public meeting at Rangpoo.