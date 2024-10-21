In a significant development for the upcoming bye-election in the 11 Namchi-Singhithang Assembly Constituency, Satish Chandra Rai, representing the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), officially submitted his candidacy today, October 21.

Rai presented his nomination papers at the office of the Returning Officer cum District Election Officer, located at the District Administrative Centre (DAC) in Namchi.

The nomination filing will remain open until October 25, 2024, allowing prospective candidates to submit their papers daily from 11 AM to 3 PM, excluding public holidays.

Also read: Sikkim: SKM's Aditya Golay aims for systematic development in Soreng-Chakung bypolls

Additionally, Former MLA Aditya Golay is gearing up for a competitive run in the Soreng-Chakung constituency bypolls. Speaking to media on October 21, Golay laid out his comprehensive agenda for the constituency and said that there is a need for systematic delivery of public services and addressing pressing community demands.

"My primary focus after the elections will be to ensure the continuation and enhancement of the services I've been delivering over the past five years," Golay said. He highlighted several public demands that need urgent attention, including the establishment of parking spaces, improvements in the education sector, and the development of civil infrastructure. "I want to ensure that these demands are not just acknowledged but actively met by the government," he added.

Speaking on his past political experience, Golay mentioned that he respected the party's decision not to grant him a ticket in the 2024 general elections. "If the party selects another candidate, I will wholeheartedly support them. We have a system and discipline within our party, and we respect the decisions made by the Parliamentary Committee," he said.