Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party’s women wing, also known as SKM Nari Shakti, has planned to organise a grand event to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 14, 2023, at Saramsa Garden. The event is scheduled on concluding day of week-long celebrations of IWD that has begun from the 8th March, 2023.

The event, which is being solely organised by Nari Shakti, aims to felicitate Chief Minister P.S. Tamang (Golay) for his dedication towards women empowerment and various welfare schemes initiated for the women of Sikkim. The spouse of Chief Minister Krishna Rai (Golay), will also be felicitated for her service to the people of Sikkim.

Moreover, all recently elected women Zilla Adhyakshas, Upa Zilla Adhyakas, councillors, panchayats, women entrepreneurs, women departmental heads, and special achievers in various fields will also be felicitated during the event.

The SKM President and Chief Minister P.S. Tamang (Golay) will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. Ranjana Pradhan, Secretary (Press and Publicity), Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party, invited all women of Sikkim to attend this historic event.