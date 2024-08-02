To enhance the well-being of drivers and streamline vehicle-related regulations, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang made several key announcements at the Sarathi Samman Diwas event held at Mannan Kendra today.

The Chief Minister announced a revised update on the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification. Previously set at Rs 10,000, the fine for non-compliance will now be reduced to Rs 500. However, Tamang urged citizens to remain diligent in updating their PUC certificates. Failure to comply within 15 days will result in the fine reverting to Rs 10,000. "While the fine has decreased, adherence to regulations remains crucial," he said.



Addressing the hardships faced by drivers, Tamang announced that health and life insurance will be provided to all drivers. This initiative recognizes the demanding nature of their work, often involving long hours and limited family time. "We understand the sacrifices drivers make, and this insurance is a step towards securing their health and well-being," said Tamang. The Sikkim Chalak Welfare Board will manage the paperwork and documentation for this new benefit.

In a bid to address transportation issues, Tamang announced that Sikkim residents with voter ID cards will be permitted to drive luxury vehicles. This new policy, which includes an agreement with the West Bengal government, aims to increase the quota of luxury vehicle permits. "Our government is committed to expanding access and reducing middlemen's influence in the vehicle allocation process," Tamang said.

Looking ahead, Tamang outlined plans to distribute 100 taxi vehicles to professional drivers through the Chief Minister’s fund. The government will cover the downpayment to ensure these vehicles are used for livelihood purposes. "We plan to purchase 400 vehicles, with 100 being directly allocated to the Chalak Welfare Board to support drivers in need," he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted a substantial increase in funding for various welfare boards, including the Chalak Welfare Board. A total of Rs 1 crore has been allocated for this and other development boards, with Rs 50,000 designated for immediate disbursement. "Today marks a historic day for Sikkim’s development and driver welfare," Tamang said.