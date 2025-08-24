Sikkim slaughterhouse under scrutiny after buffalo found in critical state

A buffalo in severe distress was discovered at a slaughterhouse in Majitar, Pakyong district, sparking concern over animal welfare practices and monitoring mechanisms in Sikkim. The case has drawn attention from activists and highlighted gaps in the enforcement of the Sikkim Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 2017.

The issue came to light after Ramu Bishwakarma, a member of People For Animals, visited the facility and reported the animal’s condition.

“A buffalo was left in extremely poor condition, and its health has worsened over time. Its body is swollen, and injuries are visible all over,” he said. Bishwakarma questioned why the authorities and checkposts along the supply route failed to detect the animal’s visible injuries.

Veterinary inspection confirmed multiple wounds and severe damage to the buffalo’s legs. Treatment inside the enclosure was difficult due to the animal’s weak state and the unhygienic surroundings. “Despite its weak condition, the buffalo is trying to stand. The caretakers and the doctor are doing their best. Continuous care is essential for its recovery,” Bishwakarma added.

The incident has renewed focus on the Sikkim Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, which mandates official authorisation and documentation for slaughter, while emphasising humane practices. Violations can result in imprisonment and fines. Activists argue that stricter monitoring of slaughterhouses and transport routes is essential to prevent cruelty.

“People who transport or handle animals must be aware of their responsibilities. Ignoring an animal’s suffering is not just unethical; it is a violation of the law,” Bishwakarma said.