Sikkim SLSA extends legal aid to 57 families displaced by Rimbi landslides

The Sikkim State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) has extended legal assistance, counselling and rehabilitation support to families affected by recurring landslides at Rimbi in Gyalshing district, where 57 families have been displaced, officials said on October 10.

The intervention was undertaken by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Gyalshing, following the September 24 disaster to help affected residents access compensation, relief and rehabilitation benefits.

According to a statement issued by the Sikkim SLSA, the initiative was carried out under the National Legal Services Authority's (NALSA) Scheme for Legal Services to Disaster Victims, 2010.

The initiative seeks to ensure that financial hardship, displacement, loss of livelihood and other difficulties caused by the disaster do not prevent affected families from accessing legal assistance and remedies.

The DLSA identified residents requiring legal aid and provided guidance on compensation claims, relief and rehabilitation benefits, restoration of essential documents and access to government welfare schemes. It also coordinated with government departments and other stakeholders to help eligible families obtain relief and pursue legal remedies.

Legal aid clinic established for affected residents

As part of the initiative, a legal aid clinic was established to counsel residents, explain their rights and entitlements, and guide them through the procedures for seeking assistance under applicable laws and government schemes.

The DLSA also supported rescue personnel in extricating cattle trapped in deep mud and slush, recognising the importance of livestock to the livelihoods of affected families.

In addition, the authority helped residents move household belongings and essential articles from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

Mental health support for landslide victims

The legal services authority facilitated mental health counselling in coordination with the Yuksom and Darap primary health centres to address the psychological distress experienced by those affected by the disaster.

The recurring landslides have disrupted the lives and livelihoods of families in Rimbi, underscoring the need for sustained relief, rehabilitation and institutional support for those forced to leave their homes.