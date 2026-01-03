Sikkim welcomes 2026 with first snowfall as cold wave grips Himalayan state

Sikkim ushered in the New Year under a blanket of snow as the first snowfall of 2026 brought cheer to tourists and residents across the Himalayan state, even as a sharp cold wave tightened its grip on the region.

Light snowfall was first reported on January 1 in northern areas such as Yumthang Valley, followed by heavier spells this week at popular tourist destinations including Tsomgo (Changu) Lake and Baba Mandir. The snowfall transformed hill slopes, forests and high mountain passes into picturesque winter landscapes, drawing large numbers of visitors.

Tourists were seen thronging snow-covered areas with cameras and winter gear, while children played in the snow and families posed for photographs. Many visitors described the experience as “magical,” marking a memorable start to the New Year.

However, the snowfall has coincided with an intense cold wave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for Sikkim and adjoining sub-Himalayan West Bengal until at least January 6. Higher reaches of the state are experiencing sub-zero temperatures, while dense fog has reduced visibility in several lower-lying areas.

In Gangtok, daytime temperatures have hovered around 8°C, with nights dipping close to zero. In high-altitude locations such as Nathula Pass, temperatures have fallen to nearly –5°C, aggravated by strong icy winds. The IMD has forecast light to moderate snowfall in isolated areas over the coming days due to the influence of a western disturbance.

Despite the harsh weather, tourism has received a significant boost. Officials said Sikkim is witnessing one of its busiest winter seasons in recent years, continuing a trend that began in late 2025. More than 6,000 tourists reportedly visited Tsomgo Lake and Nathula Pass in a single day last week, driven by steady snowfall and improved travel procedures.

Local businesses have welcomed the surge in visitors. Hotels and homestays in Gangtok, Pelling and parts of North Sikkim are reporting near-full occupancy. Travel operators said winter tourism has helped revive earnings after a relatively slow start to December.

At the same time, the cold wave has posed challenges. Dense fog has disrupted flight operations at Bagdogra Airport, the main gateway for Sikkim-bound travellers, while slippery road conditions have slowed vehicular movement in higher altitudes. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution, and some high-altitude destinations, including Lachen and Gurudongmar Lake, remain closed due to severe winter conditions and earlier road disruptions.

The state tourism department has advised visitors to carry adequate winter clothing and to regularly check weather and road advisories. Officials have also appealed for responsible and eco-friendly tourism practices, stressing the vulnerability of Sikkim’s fragile mountain ecosystem.