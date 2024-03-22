In a sudden turn of weather events, Sikkim has been blanketed by heavy snowfall, particularly impacting the northern and eastern regions. The disruption, originating from the western Himalayan region has posed significant challenges to socio-economic activities and travel routes, especially along the strategically vital roads of the Lachung and Lachen axis as well as national highways leading to Nathu La and Tamze.

Adding to the woes, recent devastating flash floods, attributed to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), have severely damaged communication routes, notably those leading to North Sikkim, particularly the Lachen valley.

However, amidst these challenges, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has emerged as a beacon of hope. Employing a dual-pronged strategy, BRO swiftly responded to reinstate connectivity for the armed forces stationed along the Lachen valley. Utilizing the Dongkhyala pass at an altitude of 18,200 feet, the organisation ensured logistical and administrative connectivity, even in the face of adverse weather conditions.

The dedicated efforts of the 758 BRTF under Project Swastik of BRO have been commendable. Despite freezing temperatures, limited oxygen, intense winds and blizzards, the gallant workers persevered to maintain crucial communication channels. Their commitment to duty ensured uninterrupted movement of personnel and resources in North and East Sikkim.