In a press conference held by Passang Sherpa, Spokesperson, Sikkimey Nagrik Samaj, (SNA) it was informed that after a meeting of the Joint Action Committee held earlier today, it was decided to postpone the peace rally to a future date and instead hold an online protest tomorrow from 11 am against Chief Secretary SC Gupta on the various allegations of corruption against him.

It may be recalled that the JAC had called for a peace protest rally in the capital on 11 July, following which two notifications were issued by the state government. One was regarding Covid protocols and the other was a prohibitory order imposing Section 144 CrPC banning rallies and dharna in MG Marg and surrounding areas.

Sherpa appealed to the public to join the online protest against this undemocratic action of the government and the Chief Secretary.

"It is now clear that the ruling party is more interested in saving SC Gupta rather than looking after the interests of the Sikkimese people," he said, asking people to join the online campaign and not allow their voice to be suppressed.