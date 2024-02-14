Renowned social activist and youth leader Lalit Pokhrel, women activist Aitamaya Rai, and Santosh Sherpa along with 113 families joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a joining programme at Singtam.

State President DR Thapa in the presence of party dignitaries welcomed the new members into the party.

Earlier on February 13, a delegation from the Election Commission of India, led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma, visited Sikkim on February 11th and 12th, 2024 to assess the state's readiness for the upcoming General Elections to Lok Sabha and Sikkim Legislative Assembly in 2024.



Also Read: Sikkim: Election Commission delegation evaluates state's preparedness for 2024 polls

On February 11th the delegation held a meeting with State Nodal Officers from various Enforcement Agencies responsible for Election Expenditure Monitoring. Discussions centered around the Action Plan for the General Elections 2024 focusing on curbing the movement of cash, liquor, drugs, freebies, and other materials that could influence voters. The officers were directed to strengthen their monitoring mechanisms and share intelligence for effective coordination.

Subsequently, a meeting with top state officials, including the Chief Secretary, DGP, and others, addressed overall preparedness, manpower availability, facilities in polling stations, law and order, police deployment, enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, and budget provisions. The Chief Secretary and DGP assured the delegation of the state government's actions to ensure peaceful and smooth elections.