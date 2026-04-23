Sikkim Social Welfare Dept issues notice to link Aadhaar for pending ST scholarships

The Social Welfare Department Sikkim under the Government of Sikkim has issued a notice directing students to link Aadhaar with their bank accounts to facilitate the clearance of pending scholarship payments.

The directive follows instructions from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs regarding disbursement of Pre-Matric and Post-Matric scholarships for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students for the academic years 2022–23, 2023–24, and 2024–25.

Officials stated that several cases are pending due to non-seeding of Aadhaar with applicants’ bank accounts, leading to delays in scholarship disbursal.

In compliance with the directive and a January 15, 2026 judgment of the Supreme Court of India in Amit Kumar vs Union of India & Others, students have been asked to complete Aadhaar linking at the earliest.

The department has set May 10, 2026, as the deadline for completing the Aadhaar seeding process. Failure to comply within the stipulated timeline will result in non-disbursement of scholarship benefits, and no further claims will be entertained.

The list of pending applicants has been made available on the official website of the department for reference.