Sikkim social worker adopts senior yak to highlight heritage, environmental care

Social worker and Garib Jan Kalyan Prakosta (GJKP) Chief Patron Prabhakar Golay has adopted a senior yak at the Himalayan Zoological Park, naming the animal “Abo”—a term meaning "elder" in several Himalayan dialects. The adoption, made with a contribution of Rs 50,000, is part of a growing effort to draw attention to Sikkim’s fragile ecological heritage and the cultural significance of the Himalayan yak.

Golay, known for his understated presence and years of grassroots service across Sikkim, said the gesture is “a small way to give back to the land and its people.” Through GJKP, he has led free medical camps, youth support initiatives, and rights-awareness drives across rural parts of the state.

The decision to adopt Abo is consistent with his low-key, service-oriented approach. “I look up to my father for his work, and my mother for her endless support,” Golay once shared during a small community meeting—a glimpse into the personal values that shape his public service.

Yaks, locally referred to as Lhono, have long played a central role in Sikkim’s high-altitude communities. Male yaks are called Yak, and females Knoh. The animals are vital to both local ecology and livelihoods, producing milk, wool, and butter during the calving season between March and April. That output sustains many remote families well into September.

The Zoological Park’s caretakers say Abo is among the older yaks in their care, a symbol of resilience in a changing climate. The yak’s long coat includes Tcheepoh—thick back hair used to make traditional tents—and Khulu, the fine undercoat shed by younger calves, prized for its softness and often compared to pashmina.

By spotlighting a native species through personal action, Golay hopes to deepen public awareness. While GJKP has focused on human welfare for years, this step signals an expanded view—one that includes environmental stewardship and respect for Himalayan traditions.