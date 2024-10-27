The Eastern Command and Trishakti Corps, on October 27 hosted the inaugural "Sikkim Soldierathon" (a Hill Half Marathon), themed 'Run with our Soldiers’ at Gangtok's Paljor Stadium.

The event which was held in collaboration with ‘Fitistan: Ek Fit Bharat’, aimed to strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and the citizens of India, particularly the youth, while promoting fitness and sports tourism in the scenic state of Sikkim.

The marathon featured three categories - 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km, attracting over 1,500 participants from 29 cities across 12 states.

The winners received prizes, while every participant received promotional items, and a finisher's medal. The event also showcased diverse cultural performances.

Addressing the runners, Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, stated, “Every step you take is a tribute to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers guarding these borders. I am honoured to be part of this new initiative to promote a ‘Fit India’ and strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and our citizens.”

Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, GOC, 33 Corps, expressed, “Soldierathon is a unique event that offers a lifetime opportunity to run with our brave soldiers who stand vigil round the clock on the borders.”