Continuing their efforts to address the impact of recent landslides, the District Administration of Soreng, led by District Collector Dhiraj Subedi, conducted a joint inspection of major landslide-affected areas in Daramdin Constituency today. This inspection aimed to assess the damage and facilitate necessary interventions for the affected communities.

Accompanied by key officials, including Panchayat members, P.K. Subba (SDM HQ), Mr. Sunny Kharel (SDM Soreng), Ms. Rajani Pega (DPO DDMA), and Mr. Bishnu Sharma (Senior AO), the team visited remote villages under Ribdi-Bhareng, severely impacted by continuous rainfall and subsequent landslides.

During the visit, the District Collector interacted with the victims, reassuring them of timely support and relief measures as stipulated by the Disaster Management Act. Affected households were provided with ex-gratia assistance and essential relief materials.



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