With the anticipation building up for the counting day of the General Elections 2024, Soreng District Election Officer (DEO) Ms Yishey D Yongda took charge today, ensuring preparedness for the crucial event. Chairing a comprehensive meeting at the District Administrative Centre (DAC) in Soreng, DEO Yongda, along with a panel of officials, scrutinized every detail to ensure a seamless counting process.

The meeting, graced by Dhiraj Subedi, Deputy DEO-cum-ADC, and Gaayas Pega, ADC (Development), alongside Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and all line-department Nodal Officers, focused on reviewing the preparatory arrangements and distributing directives among all stakeholders.

DEO Yongda stressed the importance of each Nodal Officer's role and responsibility in executing timely arrangements for the smooth conduct of the counting process. Emphasizing the necessity for meticulousness, she outlined department-wise requirements at the Counting Centre, urging all present to maintain high alertness levels.