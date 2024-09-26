Sikkim’s rainfall pattern continues to show significant variability as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) released its latest data on September 26, 2024. The state's monsoon activity has fluctuated across districts, with some regions experiencing a substantial increase in precipitation, while others remain close to or slightly below normal levels.

Topping the rainfall charts, Soreng district recorded an impressive 78.0 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, pushing its total rainfall since June 1 to 2,077.0 mm—an 18% increase over the expected seasonal norm. This makes Soreng the district with the highest rainfall accumulation for this period, marking it as a focal point of the state's heightened monsoon activity.

The state of Sikkim, overall, experienced an average rainfall of 45.7 mm in the past 24 hours. Cumulatively, Sikkim has received 1,843.2 mm of rainfall since June 1, reflecting a 12% excess above the normal precipitation expected during this time frame.

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Among the other notable figures, Mangan recorded a rainfall of 25.3 mm in the last 24 hours, bringing its total rainfall to 1,820.3 mm. This reflects a 20% excess above normal levels, positioning it as another district witnessing significant rainfall deviation.

Gangtok, however, experienced a rainfall deficiency, receiving 30.7 mm in the last 24 hours. Its total seasonal rainfall stands at 1,892.2 mm, 11% below the expected norm, indicating a shortfall in the capital's usual precipitation.

Pakyong recorded the highest rainfall in the last day, with 64.3 mm. However, its total seasonal rainfall of 1,512.4 mm is 4% below normal levels, showing a relatively minor shortfall.

Gyalshing accumulated 24.5 mm of rainfall in the last day, reaching a seasonal total of 1,992.7 mm—13% above the normal threshold. Meanwhile, Namchi recorded 51.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, with its total reaching 1,664.5 mm, just 1% above normal, marking near-equilibrium with expected figures.

As Sikkim navigates through its monsoon season, these variations in rainfall highlight the region’s unpredictable weather patterns, with some districts emerging as clear outliers in exceeding seasonal expectations.