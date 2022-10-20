Spicejet has decided to suspend its flight operations out of Sikkim’s only airport Pakyong from October 30 till further notice due to operational requirements.

“For your unflinching support and cooperation in conducting smooth flight operations out of Pakyong. Spicejet has decided to suspend flight operations out of Pakyong from 30 Oct 2022 till further notice”, Spicejet stated in a press read.

“In view of the above, may we request you to kindly consider this communication as official correspondence on the captioned subject. Further would request your good office to intimate the pendency dues”, it further added.

Pakyong Airport is a greenfield RCS airport in Pakyong, India, near Gangtok, the state capital of Sikkim.

The airport is located in Pakyong town, about 31 kilometers (22 miles) south of Gangtok, on 201 acres (81 hectares).

Pakyong Airport, at 4646 feet, is one of India's five tallest. It is also the first greenfield airport built in India's Northeast and the only airport in the state of Sikkim.

Commercial flight operations began on October 4, 2018, after being inaugurated by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24, 2018. When it first opened, prominent media outlets throughout the world hailed its engineering and classified it as one of the world's most scenic airports.

Despite this, commercial aircraft operations have been limited by low visibility owing to severe weather conditions, although the airport was initially intended and developed as a Visual flight rule (VFR) airport.