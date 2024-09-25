Renowned spiritual figure Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has called on Northeast Indian leaders to permit his ongoing religious tour, emphasising the importance of free speech in a democratic society.

During his visit to Sikkim as part of the "Gaudhwaj Sthapna Bharat Yatra," Swami Avimukteshwaranand addressed recent obstacles to his journey, particularly referencing an incident in Nagaland.

"I request all leaders in the Northeast not to stop me. I am simply sharing the message of Sanatan Dharma. Our country is a democracy, and Sanatan Dharma forms the majority," the spiritual leader stated, highlighting the tension between regional sensitivities and religious discourse.

The Shankaracharya's appeal comes in the wake of reported resistance to his tour in some Northeastern states. He expressed concern over limitations on discussing religious matters, particularly those related to cow protection, a central tenet of his message.

"If I am not allowed to speak about the cow, then you might as well shoot me. I cannot stand by and watch the slaughter of cows," he declared, underlining the emotional and spiritual significance of the issue for his followers.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand's tour aims to promote awareness of Sanatan Dharma and traditional Indian values. However, his emphasis on cow protection has sparked controversy in regions where beef consumption is common.

The spiritual leader stressed that his intent is not to spread hate but to share what he considers essential spiritual wisdom. "I am not here to spread hate; I am here to share love and wisdom. I want to speak to the people about the sacredness of cows, and they must listen," he explained.