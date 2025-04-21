Red Panda FC pulled off a commanding 5-2 win against Black Eagle SC at Bhaichung Stadium in Namchi, turning the game around with a relentless second-half performance.

Black Eagle SC had an early advantage, opening the scoring in the 4th minute via a penalty. Red Panda FC, however, regrouped quickly. William equalised in the 26th minute, setting the stage for a second-half surge.

After the break, Red Panda FC shifted gears. William struck again to put his team ahead, followed by goals from Sonu Hang, Alfred, and Kunjaman, extending the lead to 5-1. Black Eagle SC's Surag netted a consolation goal in the 70th minute, but the outcome had already been sealed.

The win highlighted Red Panda FC’s attacking depth and tactical adjustments, particularly in the second half, as they outclassed their opponents on both ends of the pitch.