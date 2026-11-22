Sikkim Sports Minister Raju Basnet on November 22 flagged off the third edition of the Tsomgo XCM mountain cycling race from MG Marg in Gangtok, with around 50 cyclists from Sikkim and West Bengal taking part.

The race covers a challenging 45-km route from MG Marg to Tsomgo Lake, passing through the rugged Himalayan terrain. Organised by the Cycling Association of Sikkim, the competition features two categories — Masters and Elite.

The race tests the endurance, technical skills and physical fitness of participants, with a total elevation gain of 2,103 metres and a maximum altitude of 3,743 metres.

Tashi Chopel Bhutia, joint secretary of the Cycling Association of Sikkim, said the event was organised to promote cycling in the state and encourage young people to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle.

Flagging off the race, Basnet congratulated the association for organising the event and extended his best wishes to the participants. He said the initiative aims to promote cycling, nurture young talent, encourage health and fitness, and showcase Sikkim’s potential as a destination for mountain biking and adventure sports.

The event was organised with the support of Sikkim Police and other stakeholders.