The 36th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organized a vibrant football tournament at Kyongsa Ground, Geyzing, aimed at engaging the youth from villages along the Indo-Nepal border.





The event, held under the guidance of Ajeet Mohan, Commandant of the 36th Battalion, was a testament to SSB’s commitment to fostering community development and youth empowerment.



The tournament concluded with a thrilling final match between the Young Boys Football Academy and Tikjek Football Club. Demonstrating skill and determination, the Young Boys Football Academy clinched the championship with a narrow 2-1 victory.



To recognize and encourage the players, Ajeet Mohan distributed football kits to all participants and presented trophies to the winners. During his address, he highlighted the role of sports in promoting unity, discipline, and a healthy lifestyle among the youth. “Sports not only build character but also strengthen bonds within communities, and initiatives like these are crucial for nurturing future leaders,” he said.







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