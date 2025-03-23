Personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at Border Outpost (BOP) Phalut successfully rescued an 11-year-old tourist, Sakhya Das, who fell unconscious due to high-altitude sickness and extreme weather conditions.



The young tourist was part of a six-member group from South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, who had traveled to Phalut via Sandakphu. Upon reaching BOP Phalut, the child suddenly collapsed, likely due to a lack of oxygen in the high-altitude region.



Realizing the urgency of the situation, Post Commander SI Harikesh Kumar promptly alerted Company Commander Shibu Mandal, AC, who was stationed at the post for the night. The SSB team acted swiftly, administering oxygen therapy and emergency medical aid. After an hour of treatment, the child regained consciousness and was stabilized.



Darjeeling MP and BJP National Spokesperson Raju Bista expressed his gratitude to the SSB personnel for their quick and professional response. Acknowledging their crucial role in such challenging terrains, he stated, "I am immensely grateful to our dedicated SSB jawans for saving the child's life. Their timely intervention has brought immense relief to the family and the entire tourist group."



The child’s parents and fellow tourists also conveyed their deep appreciation for the life-saving assistance provided by the SSB. After receiving medical care, the group resumed their journey to Gorkhey, accompanied by their guide, Shankhlal Tamang.



Situated along the West Bengal-Sikkim border, the Singalila range is known for its unpredictable weather and oxygen-deficient high-altitude conditions, often posing risks to tourists. This incident underscores the pivotal role of security forces, who not only protect the borders but also ensure the safety of travelers venturing into the Himalayan region.