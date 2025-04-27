The people of Sikkim gathered in Gangtok today to condemn the recent terror attack at Pahalgam. A solemn candle march was organized, which saw a large turnout of government officials, public representatives, and ordinary citizens. Everyone came together to show their support for the victims and their families and to send a clear message that violence and terrorism have no place in society.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang led the peaceful march along with members of the Cabinet, senior officials, and many concerned citizens. The Chief Minister expressed deep sadness over the attack and said that the people of Sikkim stand firmly against terrorism in all its forms. Speaking about the march, he said it reflected the collective conscience of the state and showed that the people of Sikkim are united for peace, harmony, and brotherhood.

As the participants carried candles through the streets of Gangtok, there was a deep sense of grief but also a strong feeling of hope. The candles lit up the evening as a tribute to the innocent lives lost in the attack. Many young people also joined the march, showing their courage, compassion, and desire for a safer future. Their spirit gave strength to everyone present and reminded all of the importance of staying united in difficult times.

Chief Minister Tamang thanked all the people who joined the march and called upon everyone to continue building an atmosphere of brotherhood and resilience. He said that Sikkim must always stay united against those who try to break the peace and progress of society. He emphasized that only through unity and compassion can such forces be defeated.

Offering his condolences on behalf of the people of Sikkim, the Chief Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack. He said that Sikkim stands with the entire nation in this moment of grief and assured full support in the fight against terrorism.