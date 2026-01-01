Sikkim startup draws German FDI, signalling shift towards AI-led growth

A Sikkim-based artificial intelligence startup has secured foreign direct investment from Germany at a valuation of about USD 4.4 million (around Rs 40 crore), marking one of the State’s first instances of structured overseas funding in the technology sector.

Apuphi, co-founded by Diwash Kapil Chettri and Sulabh Raj Gurung, received the investment through Series I compulsorily convertible preference shares, structured in compliance with Indian regulations. The funding gives Sikkim a rare presence in India’s AI startup space, which has largely been dominated by metropolitan hubs.

The investment comes as the State sharpens its focus on technology-led growth. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang recently announced plans for a state-level artificial intelligence policy, signalling a shift towards knowledge-driven industries.

Apuphi is building an AI-powered career platform aimed at multiple segments of the workforce, including fresh graduates, mid-career professionals, laid-off employees and blue-collar workers seeking gig-based tasks. Its tools combine job matching, upskilling, interview preparation, mentorship and flexible work options on a single technology-driven platform.

According to the founders, the German investment will be used to strengthen AI infrastructure, expand product features and scale up hiring, with an emphasis on recruiting talent from Sikkim and the wider Northeast.

The development also points to a broader change in Sikkim’s economic profile. Long dependent on agriculture, tourism and handicrafts, the State is beginning to see technology ventures that promise higher-value employment for local youth.

Apuphi plans to roll out its platform in the first quarter of 2026 and expand across India and overseas, while retaining its operational base in Sikkim.